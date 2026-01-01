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Morgan Neville
Morgan Neville
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Neville
Morgan Neville
Morgan Neville
Date of Birth
10 October 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.4
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
(2018)
8.0
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
(2021)
7.9
The Saint of Second Chances
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Lorne
Lorne
Biography, Documentary
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
BTS Army: Forever We Are Young
Forever We Are Young
Documentary, Music
2025,
6.8
Breakdown: 1975
Breakdown: 1975
Documentary
2025, USA
7.7
Man on the Run
Man on the Run
Biography, Documentary, Music
2025, USA
7.9
Piece by Piece
Piece by Piece
Animation, Biography, Drama
2024, Denmark / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Leap of Faith
Leap of Faith
Documentary
2024, USA
7.9
The Saint of Second Chances
The Saint of Second Chances
Biography, Documentary, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
Documentary,
2021, USA
Show more
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