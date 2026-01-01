Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lou Adler Lou Adler
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Adler

Lou Adler

Lou Adler

Date of Birth
13 December 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer

Popular Films

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror 8.2
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror (2025)
Monterey Pop 7.9
Monterey Pop (1968)
Twenty Feet from Stardom 7.4
Twenty Feet from Stardom (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror 8.2
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
Documentary 2025, USA
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again 4.2
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Horror, Musical, Thriller 2016, USA
Kareem: Minority of One 7.4
Kareem: Minority of One Kareem: Minority of One
Documentary 2015, USA
Twenty Feet from Stardom 7.4
Twenty Feet from Stardom 20 Feet from Stardom
Musical, Documentary 2013, USA
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie 4.7
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie
Animation, Comedy 2013, USA
Monterey Pop 7.9
Monterey Pop Monterey Pop
Documentary, History, Musical 1968, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more