Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lou Adler
Lou Adler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Adler
Lou Adler
Lou Adler
Date of Birth
13 December 1933
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer
Popular Films
8.2
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
(2025)
7.9
Monterey Pop
(1968)
7.4
Twenty Feet from Stardom
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Documentary
History
Horror
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2016
2015
2013
1968
All
6
Films
6
Actor
3
Producer
3
8.2
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
Documentary
2025, USA
4.2
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Horror, Musical, Thriller
2016, USA
7.4
Kareem: Minority of One
Kareem: Minority of One
Documentary
2015, USA
7.4
Twenty Feet from Stardom
20 Feet from Stardom
Musical, Documentary
2013, USA
4.7
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie
Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie
Animation, Comedy
2013, USA
7.9
Monterey Pop
Monterey Pop
Documentary, History, Musical
1968, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree