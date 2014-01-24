Menu
Trailers
Child's Pose. Trailer
Child's Pose. Trailer
Publication date: 24 January 2014
Child's Pose
– The news of a fatal car accident involving her son will trigger against all odds, a mother's struggle to set her child free.
7.3
Child's Pose
Drama, 2013, Romania
01:50
