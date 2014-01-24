Menu
Child's Pose - trailer
Child's Pose. Trailer

Publication date: 24 January 2014
Child's Pose – The news of a fatal car accident involving her son will trigger against all odds, a mother's struggle to set her child free.
7.3 Child's Pose
Child's Pose Drama, 2013, Romania
