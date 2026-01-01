Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Cobbler The Cobbler Awards

Awards and nominations of The Cobbler 2014

Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
