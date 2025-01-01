Menu
The Cobbler Movie Quotes

Abraham Simkin It's a privilege to walk in another man's shoes, Max, but it's also a responsibility.
Max Simkin Hey, Ma, let me ask you somethin'. You ever wish you were somebody else?
Sarah Simkin No. I'm your mother. That's all I ever wanted to be.
Max Simkin But... if you could do whatever you wanted to do, what would it be?
Sarah Simkin Um... Have dinner with your father. That would be nice.
Jimmy If they ever have a kid, you won't be able to look directly at it.
Jimmy I was always telling your pop he should sell this crap and make some money, but he can never throw anything away.
Max Simkin Yeah, except his family.
Abraham Simkin You know, barbers have always been very trusted friends to us. We never have to worry about them.
Max Simkin Uh, who do we have to worry about?
Abraham Simkin Dry cleaners.
Max Simkin Dry cleaners? Really?
Abraham Simkin They're not nice fellas, and they're very powerful.
[last lines]
Abraham Simkin Tomorrow we'll sit down with the stitcher. I'll show you everything.
Max Simkin Oh, man, that thing is great, Pop. Where-where did we get it?
Abraham Simkin The stitcher? Oh, that's a good story, actually. A long time ago, on the coldest of winter nights, a vagrant came knocking at the door of our shop. Your great-great-grandfather gave him shelter when no one else would. He fed the man, mended his shoes... In the morning, the vagrant...
Chinese Guy [Max] I have an ac-CENT. I have an ac-CENT! Nice!
Leon Ludlow Yo Shoeman!
Taryn Are you high?
Emiliano No, but I wish I was.
Max Simkin Kid, wake up! I'm not gonna eat you!
Max Simkin [Wearing a female customer's shoes] I'm a lady.
Max Simkin [Feeling down his pants] No I'm not!
Max Simkin I don't sell shoes, Mrs. Stevens.
Carmen Herrara I'm delivering groceries to one of our elderly neighbors.
Max Simkin All by yourself?
Carmen Herrara Yeah, Max, I'm a bad ass.
Mr. Solomon Come in, but take off shoes.
Brian You're wearin' yours.
Mr. Solomon It's my house.
Carmen Herrara How did you hear all of this.
Max Simkin I heard it. I... Look, I have a special ability to see and hear stuff I shouldn't.
