Abraham SimkinTomorrow we'll sit down with the stitcher. I'll show you everything.
Max SimkinOh, man, that thing is great, Pop. Where-where did we get it?
Abraham SimkinThe stitcher? Oh, that's a good story, actually. A long time ago, on the coldest of winter nights, a vagrant came knocking at the door of our shop. Your great-great-grandfather gave him shelter when no one else would. He fed the man, mended his shoes... In the morning, the vagrant...
Chinese Guy[Max]I have an ac-CENT. I have an ac-CENT! Nice!