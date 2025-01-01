Oh, right. Sorry. It's just that your friends... they're like those guys in movies that are always from Brooklyn, you know? The Bronx.

[Eliot gets up to leave]

I know that. I'm not running away from you - I don't like you. I don't like what you say, and I don't like the way you talk about my friends. I know what you're thinking: here's this poor, repressed faggot from the boroughs who needs to get laid, and you know what? You're right. But I don't like you. I am simply incapable of tolerating your bullshit. Now, if you follow me back into that party, I'm gonna tear off your arm and beat you down the fucking street with it. Goodbye, and goodnight.