Queens Logic Movie Quotes

Jeremy So why do you stay in Brooklyn?
Eliot Queens. I stay in Queens.
Jeremy Oh, right. Sorry. It's just that your friends... they're like those guys in movies that are always from Brooklyn, you know? The Bronx.
[Eliot gets up to leave]
Jeremy Why do you keep running away from me? There's nothing to be afraid of.
Eliot I know that. I'm not running away from you - I don't like you. I don't like what you say, and I don't like the way you talk about my friends. I know what you're thinking: here's this poor, repressed faggot from the boroughs who needs to get laid, and you know what? You're right. But I don't like you. I am simply incapable of tolerating your bullshit. Now, if you follow me back into that party, I'm gonna tear off your arm and beat you down the fucking street with it. Goodbye, and goodnight.
Grace You're a little tense, don't you think?
Al Who wouldn't be tense? This music could make Will Rogers punch a nun.
Al Come on, what do I gotta do?
Patricia You could crawl through broken glass on your hands and knees with a sign on your back that says "asshole." That might get you in the door.
Dennis Seriously, you guys should move out to L.A.
Eliot Sure, why not? Vinny can act, Ray can paint, and I can find some other fucking job I hate.
Al [petting a small tabby kitten] Hey, Den, can you smell me from over there?
Dennis We can always smell you, Al.
Al Fuckin' fish. No wonder this cat wants to blow me.
Carla Look, I only got two kids. I didn't adopt you, Al, I married you.
Carla Look at him, he's so cute.
Patricia Cute? The guy buys a new Monte Carlo every year because his name's Monte.
Al [to Ray] Look at me. I have a house, two beautiful kids - I'm the fuckin' Donna Reed Show, for Christ's sake!
Al [after being offered cocaine by the beautiful blonde] You *are* very sexy.
Girl in Club Bathroom I know.
Al But you keep snorting that shit, you're gonna end up making some guy a terrific memory.
Girl in Club Bathroom [disappointed] Oh, a real person.
Al [as Ray, looking mesmerized, starts to approach the girl] What is this, a vampire movie? Let's go.
Al [Grace offering an imported cigarette] Oooh France, that's way outta town!
