Neighbors Movie Quotes

Pete He puts his dick in your mouth while you were asleep, bitch!
Assjuice Uh-uh, I wasn't asleep.
Teddy Sanders We're throwing a Robert De Niro party.
Pete You call the cops, you violate the circle of trust, Focker.
Mac Radner Who are you?
Garf I'm Sam Jackson from Jackie Brown.
Scoonie [pause] Hoah!
Garf Hooah!
Kelly Radner That's actually Al Pacino.
Garf The Path of the righteous man.
Mac Radner That's the wrong Sam Jackson speech.
Pete Do you think maybe we've gone too far? I'm a child of divorce and I sympathize with them.
Teddy Sanders My parents love each other, and I think it's hilarious.
Assjuice Do you know how many bj's they promised me?
Assjuice Infinite bj's. They promised me infinite bj's
Teddy Sanders You make the store more approachable.
Mac Radner Like, I'm more of an attainable goal?
Teddy Sanders Yeah, you're like Relaxed Fit.
Pete Bros before hoes
Pete Junk before Trunk
Teddy Sanders Balls before dolls
Pete Padres before I sleep with two Madres
Teddy Sanders Brad Pitt before Grab Glit
Pete These nuts before skinny sl***
Teddy Sanders M********* before ask her to date
Pete Beef stew before watching The View
Teddy Sanders Male erection before One Direction
Pete Mario and Luigi before Thelma and Laweezie
Teddy Sanders Bert and Ernie before Squirt and Spermy
Pete Man purses before regular purses
Teddy Sanders Sports before genital warts
Pete John Madden before Jasmine from Aladdin
Paula Let's make a baby!
Jimmy Yes, that will solve all our problems.
Officer Watkins You called about your neighbors?
Mac Radner No.
Officer Watkins We have caller ID, we're cops, everybody has caller ID.
Mac Radner Okay, let me call my mom. She'll tell us what to do right now.
Kelly Radner Do not call your mother! Jesus, you Jews and your fucking mothers!
Jimmy [Assjuice puts the glasses on] He looks like J.J. Abrams. He look good. He looks okay.
Jimmy We missed out on the whole kinda sex-tech bubble, you know what I mean? Now they've got SexBook and FuckFriends. And there's this thing called Grindr, which is just... your phone beeps when there's someone horny near you. It's kind of amazing. It's mostly guys, but I'm gonna find a girl pretty soon.
Doctor Theodorakis Alright. Your baby... has HIV... is how bad this could've gone. The condom was unused.
