Kinoafisha Films Big Hero 6 Big Hero 6 Movie Quotes

Big Hero 6 Movie Quotes

Baymax [upon fist-bumping] : Balalalala
Baymax [to Hiro, who's stuck and buried under a pile of action figures] On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your pain?
Hiro [irritated] Zero.
Baymax It is alright to cry.
Hiro No! No, no, no, no, no!
Baymax [picks up Hiro and holds him like a baby] Crying is a natural response to pain.
Hiro [jumps out of Baymax's arms] I'm not crying.
Baymax I will scan you for injuries.
Hiro [firmly] DON'T scan me.
Baymax Scan complete.
Hiro Unbelievable.
Baymax You have sustained no injuries. However, your hormone and neurotransmitter levels indicate that you are experiencing mood swings, common in adolescence. Diagnosis: puberty.
Hiro [surprised] Whoa, what?
Go Go Why have we stopped?
Wasabi The light's red!
Go Go There are no red lights in a car chase!
[repeated lines]
Baymax Tadashi is here.
Hiro I can't lose you too!
Baymax [approaches Hiro after activating in his bedroom] Hello. I am Baymax, your personal healthcare companion.
Hiro [surprised] Uh, hey... Bay-Baymax, I didn't know you were still... active.
Baymax I heard a sound of distress. What seems to be the trouble?
Hiro Oh, I just stubbed my toe a little. I'm fine.
Baymax On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your pain?
Hiro A zero? I'm-I'm okay, really. Thanks. You can shrink now.
Baymax Does it hurt when I touch it?
[He reaches down to touch Hiro's foot]
Hiro No, no, no, that's okay. No touching. I'm fine...
[Hiro trips over a toolbox and falls backwards into the space between his bed and his desk. He tries to squeeze out but realizes he's stuck]
Baymax You have fallen.
Hiro [annoyed] Ya think?
[last lines]
Hiro [narrating] We didn't set out to be superheroes. But sometimes life doesn't go the way you planned. The good thing is, my brother wanted to help a lot of people and that's what we're gonna do. Who are we?
[title card appears]
Baymax Flying makes me a better care provider.
Baymax [Hiro is trying to get him to run] I am not fast.
Hiro [meeting Tadashi's friends] Honey Lemon? Go Go? Wasabi?
Wasabi [frustrated] I spilled wasabi on my shirt one time, people. ONE TIME!
Tadashi [chuckles] Fred's the one who comes up with the nicknames.
Hiro Uh, who's Fred?
Fred [appears behind Hiro in his mascot costume] This guy! Right here!
[Hiro yelps and jumps back in alarm]
Fred Uh-uh! Don't be alarmed.
[opens up the costume's mouth to reveal his face]
Fred It's just a suit. This is not my real face and body.
[shakes Hiro's hand]
Fred The name's Fred. School mascot by day. But by night...
[Fred does several impressive moves with the sign he's carrying]
Fred I am also the school mascot.
Hiro So what's your major?
Fred No, no, no. I'm not a student. But I am a MAJOR science enthusiast.
[He sits down and picks up a comic book with a shapeshifter on the cover]
Fred I've been trying to get Honey to develop a formula that can turn me into a fire-breathing lizard at will. But she says that's, "not science."
Honey Lemon It's-it's really not.
Fred Yeah. And I guess the shrink ray I asked Wasabi for isn't "science" either, is it?
Wasabi Nope.
Fred Well then, what about, invisible sandwich? Imagine eating a sandwich, but everyone just thinks you're crazy!
Wasabi Just stop.
Fred [talking through camera] Hiro, if I could have any superpower right now, it would be the ability to crawl through this camera and give you a big hug.
Wasabi My brain hates my eyes for seeing this.
[In a post-credits scene, Fred stands in front of the family portrait]
Fred Dad, I just wish I could share my accomplishments with you. You mean so much to me and, honestly I've always felt a distance, what with you being on the family island all the time and I just wish you could see how-
[Fred touches the portrait and it opens, revealing a secret room. Inside is a large computer console, two sets of superhero costumes and a plethora of different gadgets. Fred enters the room and looks around. He picks up a pair of underwear]
Fred's Dad Fred.
[Fred's Dad enters the room to reveal that he is none other than Stan "The Man" Lee]
Fred's Dad Son.
Fred Dad.
Fred's Dad [He picks up the underwear and holds them proudly] I wear 'em front. I wear 'em back.
Fred Fred, Fred's Dad: [Fred joins in] I go inside out. Then I go front and back.
Fred Dad!
[Fred hugs his father happily]
Fred's Dad We have a *lot* to talk about!
Baymax [upon looking at how his new armor fits over his rather round belly] I have some concerns.
Tadashi You better make this up to Aunt Cass before she eats everything in the cafe.
Hiro [not really listening] For sure.
Tadashi And I hope you learned your lesson, bonehead.
Hiro [faces him, looking honest] Absolutely.
Tadashi [realizes he's lying, frustrated] You're going bot fighting, aren't you?
Hiro [casually] There's a fight across town! If I book, I can still make it!
[He grabs his battle bot and starts to leave. Tadashi grabs him and turns him back around]
Tadashi [exasperated] WHEN are you going to do something with that big brain of yours?
Hiro What? Go to college like you? So people can tell me stuff I already know?
Tadashi [hurt by Hiro's words] Unbelievable.
Fred [singing] Six intrepid friends, led by Fred, their leader, Freeeeed! Fred's Angels, mm-mm-mm! Fred's Angels, mm-mm-mm! Harnessing the power of the sun with the ancient amulet they found in the attic! Mmm-m-mm! The amulet is green! Mmm-m-mm! It's prob'ly an emerald...
Wasabi Fred? I will LASER-HAND you in the face!
Fred Ah, welcome to mi casa! It's French for 'front door'.
Honey Lemon It's really... not.
Hiro [after flying on Baymax] I am never taking the bus again.
[repeated line]
Baymax Oh, no.
Fred Super jump! Gravity crush!
[Is blocked by the microbots]
Fred Falling hard!
Wasabi [During the car chase] Why is he trying to kill us?
[He sticks his head out the window]
Wasabi Um, why are you trying to kill us?
Fred It's classic villain. We've seen too much!
Honey Lemon Let's not jump to conclusions. We don't KNOW he's trying to kill us.
Fred [spots a car flying towards them] CAR!
Honey Lemon HE'S TRYING TO KILL US!
Hiro Okay. If my aunt asks, we were at school all day. Got it?
Baymax [loudly] We jumped out a window!
Hiro No! Quiet! Shhh!
Baymax [whispering] Shhh! We jumped out a window!
Hiro You can't say things like that around Aunt Cass. Shhh!
Baymax Shhh!
[Hiro walks up the stairs. Baymax tries to follow and faceplants on the first step, then pops back up]
Baymax Shhh!
Cass Hiro? You home, sweetie?
Hiro Uh, that's right.
Cass I thought I heard you. Hi.
Hiro [casually] H-Hey, Aunt Cass.
Cass Oh, look at my little college man. Oh, I can't wait to hear all about it! Oh, and wings are almost ready.
Baymax Weeee!
Hiro [whispers] Will you be quiet!
Cass Yeah, weeee! Weeooh!
[as Hiro desperately tries to push Baymax upstairs, unseen]
Cass All right, get ready to have your face melted! You are gonna feel these things tomorrow, you know what I'm saying? Okay, sit down, tell me everything.
[She turns around and Hiro's not there]
Hiro [hurrying back down the stairs] Um, the thing is, since I registered so late, I've got a lot of school stuff to catch up on.
[Loud thud]
Cass What was that?
Hiro Mochi. Ooh, that darn cat!
[notices Mochi rubbing up against his legs]
Cass Well, at least take a plate for the road, okay?
[Hiro quickly tosses Mochi into his room]
Cass Don't work too hard.
Hiro Thanks for understanding.
Baymax [petting Mochi] Hairy baby! Hairy baaaby!
Hiro All right, come on.
Baymax Health care, your pers... personal Baymax companion.
Hiro One foot in front of the other.
[Baymax tries to step into his charger, and keeps missing the step]
Go Go [meeting Hiro] Welcome to the nerd lab.
Hiro [chuckles nervously] Yeah.
[about Go Go's prototype bicycle]
Hiro I've never seen electro-mag suspension on a bike before.
Go Go Zero resistance, faster bike.
[removes one of the wheels]
Go Go But not fast enough.
[tosses the wheel into a bin]
Go Go Yet.
Honey Lemon [Blows up a tower of microbots with her whole purse of chem-balls] WOO! Now THAT'S a chemical reaction!
Hiro People keep saying he's not really gone, as long as we remember him. But it still hurts.
Tadashi Wow, a lot of sweet tech here today. How are you feeling?
Hiro You're talking to an ex-bot fighter. Takes a lot more than this to rattle me.
Go Go Yep, he's nervous.
Fred Oh, you have nothing to fear, little fella.
Honey Lemon He's so tense.
Hiro No, I'm not!
Honey Lemon Relax, Hiro. Your tech is amazing. Tell him, Go Go.
Go Go Stop whining. Woman up.
Hiro I'm fine!
Wasabi What do you need, little man? Deodorant, breath mint, fresh pair of underpants?
Go Go Underpants? You need serious help.
Wasabi Hey, I come prepared.
Fred I haven't done laundry in six months. One pair lasts me four days. I go front, I go back, I go inside out, then I go front and back.
[Wasabi dry-heaves]
Tadashi Wow, that is both disgusting and awesome.
Go Go Don't encourage him.
Fred It's called recycling.
Hiro [as toys slide off a shelf and hit him on his head] Ow!
Baymax On a scale of 1 to...
Hiro Ow!
Baymax On a scale...
Hiro Ah!
Baymax On a sca...
Hiro Oh!
Baymax On a scale of 1 to 10...
Hiro Ohhh!
Baymax On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your pain?
Hiro Ahem, zero.
[Hiro talking to his friends about Yokai]
Hiro I don't know... We don't know anything about him.
Baymax His blood type is AB negative, Cholesterol levels are...
Hiro Baymax, you scanned him?
Baymax I am programmed to assess everyone's health care needs.
Hiro YES, I can use the data from your scan to find him!
Hiro [feeling Baymax's exterior] Vinyl?
Tadashi Yeah. I'm going for a non-threatening... huggable kinda thing.
Hiro [amused] Looks like a walking marshmallow.
[to Baymax]
Hiro No offense.
Baymax I am a robot. I cannot be offended.
Baymax [to Hiro] On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your pain?
Hiro Physical?
[He glares at Tadashi]
Hiro Or emotional?
Hiro Wow, that's a whole lot of tungsten carbide.
Honey Lemon Five hundred POUNDS of it! C'mere c'mere c'mere, you're gonna LOVE this! A dash of perchloric acid, a smidgen of cobalt, a hint of hydrogen peroxide, SUPER HEATED TO FIVE HUNDRED KELVIN, and...
[She sprays the pink mixture over the tungsten carbine]
Honey Lemon TADAAA! Pretty great, huh?
Hiro So... pink.
Honey Lemon Here's the best paaart!
[She touches the metal, and it disintegrates in a cloud of pink dust]
Hiro [impressed] Whoa!
Honey Lemon I know, right? Chemical metal embrittlement!
Hiro Actually, if we're going to catch this guy, I need to upgrade all of you.
Wasabi Upgrade who now?
Baymax Those that suffer a loss require support from friends and loved ones.
Fred [laughs excitedly] Oh-ho yeah, I like where this is heading...
Wasabi We can't go up against that guy! We're nerds!
Honey Lemon Hiro, we want to help, but we're just... us.
Hiro No. You can be WAY more!
Hiro [during the bot fight, mischievously] Megabot, destroy.
Hiro Professor Callaghan, let him go! Is this what Abigail would have wanted?
Robert Callaghan [grieved and angry] Abigail is GONE!
Hiro This won't change anything. Trust me. I know.
[Callaghan's expression softens into a look of regret]
Alistair Krei [scared] Listen to the kid, Callaghan. Please, l-let me go. I'll give you anything you want!
Robert Callaghan [enraged] I want my daughter back!
Go Go [riding on Baymax with the rest of the team] Killer view!
Wasabi Yeah, if I wasn't terrified of heights, I'd probably love this. But I'm terrified of heights, so I don't love it!
Wasabi [seeing 'quarantine' sign on fencepost] Quarantine? Do you guys know what quarantine means?
Baymax [defining] Quarantine: Enforced isolation to prevent contamination that could lead to injury, or in some cases, death.
Wasabi Oh, and uh, this one has a skull face on it. A SKULL FACE!
Baymax [appears behind Hiro] Hiro?
Hiro [screams, then sees who it is] You gave me a heart attack!
Baymax [rubs his hands together] My hands are equipped with defibrillators.
[He moves his hands toward Hiro]
Baymax Clear.
Hiro [alarmed] STOP, STOP, STOP, STOP! It's just an expression!
Honey Lemon No, don't push us away, Hiro. We're here for you.
Ringleader Two bots enter; one bot leaves.
[first lines]
Ringleader The winner, by total annihilation - Yamaaaa!
Yama Who's next? Who has the guts to step into the ring, with Little Yama...
Hiro Can I try? I have a robot. I built it myself.
Yama [laughs raucously]
Baymax Excuse me while I let out some air.
Honey Lemon Oh, my gosh! You must be Hiro! I'VE HEARD SO MUCH ABOUT YOU!
7 Action Newscaster [o.s] A massive cleanup continues today at the headquarters of Krei Tech Industries. Reports are still flooding in about a group of unidentified individuals, who prevented, what could have been, a major catastrophe. The whole city of San Fransokyo is asking: "Who are these heroes?" and "Where are they now?".
Newscrawl World renowned roboticist Dr. Robert Callaghan in custody for involvement in Krei Tech incident. Identities of masked saviors still unknown.
Hiro It's over, Krei.
[Without his mask, Yokai stands up and turns around to Hiro, revealing he is Callaghan]
Hiro Pro... Professor Callaghan?
[Wasabi, Fred, GoGo, & Honey Lemon gasp]
Hiro The explosion. You... You died.
Robert Callaghan No. I had your microbots.
[a flashback shows Callaghan using Hiro's microbots to protect himself from the fire earlier in the film]
Hiro But... Tadashi... You just let him die...
Robert Callaghan Give me the mask, Hiro.
Hiro He went in there and saved you...!
Robert Callaghan That was his mistake!
[Baymax then comes over to Hiro, who is betrayed and angry]
Hiro Baymax... destroy.
Baymax My programming prevents me from injuring a human being.
Hiro Not anymore.
[Hiro opens Baymax's cartridge, removing Tadashi's health care cartridge chip]
Baymax Hiro, this is not what...
[Hiro slams his fist on the cartridge, leaving his own destructive cartridge chip in his system, making him rogue]
Hiro Do it, Baymax! Destroy him!
[Hiro and Tadashi walk out of the police department after getting arrested]
Hiro Hiro, Tadashi: [shamefully] Hi, Aunt Cass.
Cass [worried] Are you guys okay? Tell me you're okay!
Hiro We're fine.
Tadashi We're okay.
Cass Oh, good.
[She grabs them both by the ear and drags them to the car]
Cass THEN WHAT WERE YOU TWO KNUCKLEHEADS THINKING?
Go Go WOMAN UP!
[Destroys a tower of Microbots]
Honey Lemon [Seeing Fred's mansion for the first time] Freddy, this is your house?
Go Go I thought you live under a bridge.
Fred Well technically it belongs to my parents. They are in a vacay on the family island. We should go sometime.
