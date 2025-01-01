Hiro[narrating]We didn't set out to be superheroes. But sometimes life doesn't go the way you planned. The good thing is, my brother wanted to help a lot of people and that's what we're gonna do. Who are we?
[In a post-credits scene, Fred stands in front of the family portrait]
FredDad, I just wish I could share my accomplishments with you. You mean so much to me and, honestly I've always felt a distance, what with you being on the family island all the time and I just wish you could see how-
[Fred touches the portrait and it opens, revealing a secret room. Inside is a large computer console, two sets of superhero costumes and a plethora of different gadgets. Fred enters the room and looks around. He picks up a pair of underwear]
Hiro[casually]There's a fight across town! If I book, I can still make it!
[He grabs his battle bot and starts to leave. Tadashi grabs him and turns him back around]
Tadashi[exasperated]WHEN are you going to do something with that big brain of yours?
HiroWhat? Go to college like you? So people can tell me stuff I already know?
Tadashi[hurt by Hiro's words]Unbelievable.
Fred[singing]Six intrepid friends, led by Fred, their leader, Freeeeed! Fred's Angels, mm-mm-mm! Fred's Angels, mm-mm-mm! Harnessing the power of the sun with the ancient amulet they found in the attic! Mmm-m-mm! The amulet is green! Mmm-m-mm! It's prob'ly an emerald...
Honey LemonFive hundred POUNDS of it! C'mere c'mere c'mere, you're gonna LOVE this! A dash of perchloric acid, a smidgen of cobalt, a hint of hydrogen peroxide, SUPER HEATED TO FIVE HUNDRED KELVIN, and...
[She sprays the pink mixture over the tungsten carbine]
Honey LemonOh, my gosh! You must be Hiro! I'VE HEARD SO MUCH ABOUT YOU!
7 Action Newscaster[o.s] A massive cleanup continues today at the headquarters of Krei Tech Industries. Reports are still flooding in about a group of unidentified individuals, who prevented, what could have been, a major catastrophe. The whole city of San Fransokyo is asking: "Who are these heroes?" and "Where are they now?".
NewscrawlWorld renowned roboticist Dr. Robert Callaghan in custody for involvement in Krei Tech incident. Identities of masked saviors still unknown.