Hiro [meeting Tadashi's friends] Honey Lemon? Go Go? Wasabi?

Wasabi [frustrated] I spilled wasabi on my shirt one time, people. ONE TIME!

Tadashi [chuckles] Fred's the one who comes up with the nicknames.

Fred [appears behind Hiro in his mascot costume] This guy! Right here!

[Hiro yelps and jumps back in alarm]

Fred Uh-uh! Don't be alarmed.

[opens up the costume's mouth to reveal his face]

Fred It's just a suit. This is not my real face and body.

[shakes Hiro's hand]

Fred The name's Fred. School mascot by day. But by night...

[Fred does several impressive moves with the sign he's carrying]

Fred I am also the school mascot.

Hiro So what's your major?

Fred No, no, no. I'm not a student. But I am a MAJOR science enthusiast.

[He sits down and picks up a comic book with a shapeshifter on the cover]

Fred I've been trying to get Honey to develop a formula that can turn me into a fire-breathing lizard at will. But she says that's, "not science."

Honey Lemon It's-it's really not.

Fred Yeah. And I guess the shrink ray I asked Wasabi for isn't "science" either, is it?

Fred Well then, what about, invisible sandwich? Imagine eating a sandwich, but everyone just thinks you're crazy!