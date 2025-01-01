Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Le Week-End
Le Week-End Movie Quotes
Le Week-End Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Meg
The other day, I'll have you know, a young man... tried to pick me up
Nick
That doesn't surprise me... You're hot.
Meg
Thank you
Nick
Hot, but cold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lindsay Duncan
Jim Broadbent
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree