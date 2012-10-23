Menu
Poster of Penguins
Poster of Penguins
Poster of Penguins
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Penguins

Penguins

The Penguin King 18+
Penguins - trailer
Penguins  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 23 October 2012
Release date
2 May 2013 Russia Кино без границ 12+
23 October 2012 Great Britain
24 October 2012 Ireland
24 October 2012 Kazakhstan
6 December 2013 USA
24 October 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $358,864
Production Atlantic Productions, Galileo Digital Entertainment, Sky 3d
Also known as
The Penguin King, A Pingvinkirály 3D, Ein Pinguin kommt selten allein, Kralj pingvina 3D, Meleh ha'pinguinim, Penguen Kral, Penguins, Penguins 3D, The Bachelor King 3D, The Penguin King 3D
Director
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Cast
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
David Attenborough
Cast and Crew
