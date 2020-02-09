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Filmography
Juha Muje
Juha Muje
Kinoafisha
Persons
Juha Muje
Juha Muje
Juha Muje
Date of Birth
15 August 1950
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 February 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
Man and a Baby
(2017)
5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
Man and a Baby
Yösyöttö
Comedy
2017, Finland
5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
Risto Räppääjä ja viileä Venla
Family
2012, Finland
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