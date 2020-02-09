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Juha Muje Juha Muje
Kinoafisha Persons Juha Muje

Juha Muje

Juha Muje

Date of Birth
15 August 1950
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 February 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Man and a Baby 6.1
Man and a Baby (2017)
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy 5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy (2012)

Filmography

Man and a Baby 6.1
Man and a Baby Yösyöttö
Comedy 2017, Finland
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy 5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy Risto Räppääjä ja viileä Venla
Family 2012, Finland
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