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Filmography
Lauri Karo
Lauri Karo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauri Karo
Lauri Karo
Lauri Karo
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
(2012)
Filmography
5.1
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
Risto Räppääjä ja viileä Venla
Family
2012, Finland
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