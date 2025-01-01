Menu
Kinoafisha Films Shame Shame Movie Quotes

Eva Rosenberg Sometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?
Eva Rosenberg I had a dream. I was walking down a very beautiful street... and on one side there were white houses, with high arches and pillars. On the other side, there was a shady park. Under the trees which were growing near the street. there was a stream of dark green water. And then I came to a high wall, and it was overgrown with roses. And then came an airplane and set the roses on fire. But it wasn't too awful since it was so beautiful. I watched the reflections in the water, and saw how the roses burned. And I had a little child in my arms. It was our daughter. She clung to me... and I felt her lips touching my cheek. And the whole time I knew that I should remember something... something someone had said... but I had forgotten what it was.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man It's better not to know anything.
Eva Rosenberg I'm so fed up with your escapism.
Eva Rosenberg I have never been unfaithful to Jan before. Sometimes I'm frightened thinking about it. That is why I never think about it.
Eva Rosenberg Cry if you think it helps.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man It's awful with wisdom teeth. Once I had one over here on the right side. The dentist had to take it out piece by piece. He went on for a whole day, without anesthesia. I had a fever for weeks afterward. I hope this one isn't that bad. That would be awful.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I had a real strange dream. Do you know what I dreamed? I dreamed we were back in the orchestra, sitting side by side, rehearsing the 4th Brandenburg Concerto, the slow movement, and that everything we have now we had behind us. We only remembered it like a nightmare. I woke up crying. I started to cry when we were playing. It was the slow movement, you know...
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Filip says that I can buy my freedom because the organization needs cash. And that is why I ask you, Eva, to lend me the money I gave you.
Eva Rosenberg Jan has it.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't know of any money.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare You didn't take it?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't know what money you're talking about.
Filip, gerillaledare Tell your husband to get the money, if he has any.
Eva Rosenberg Jan, if you've hidden the money, you must give it to Filip now. It is not your money.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't understand what you are talking about.
Filip, gerillaledare I guess we'll have to look for it.
[the soldiers start ransacking the house]
Filip, gerillaledare What did you do with the money?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't know what damn money you are talking about.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare There is nothing to say, nowhere to hide. No excuses, no pretexts. Just a towering guilt, a great pain... a penetrating fear.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man It isn't my fault. I didn't start this damn war.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Do you hear the church bells? Is it some kind of a holiday today? No, it's an ordinary Friday, isn't it? What do you suppose that means?
Eva Rosenberg Nothing. Hurry up. We're already late.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man It frightens me when the bells ring on an ordinary weekday.
Fredrik Lobelius, antikhandlare You know, when I am sitting here alone among my things, I feel so... sad. I don't know why. Maybe it's because no one will miss me if I disappear, not even Mrs. Prins.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Mrs. Prins?
Fredrik Lobelius, antikhandlare The one who cleans the house once a week. She cleans up, and then she makes the coffee... and then we make love. No, Mrs. Prins will probably not miss me very much.
Eva Rosenberg Did you pay the telephone bill?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Damn, I forgot. It's not right paying for something you don't have. The phone never works. Either they'll have to repair it... or I shouldn't have to pay.
Eva Rosenberg [after a narrow escape] Do you know what I was thinking out there?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man No.
Eva Rosenberg It's good that we don't have any children.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man When the war is over, we'll have children.
Eva Rosenberg We'll never have children.
[Eva begins crying]
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Our damned car is always broken.
Eva Rosenberg If only you wouldn't try and repair it so often.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Do you know that the forest is full of people? Sometimes I wonder what they will do with me. I admit that the thought frightens me. They don't have any reason to torture me. I don't know any secrets. Maybe they just want to hurt me. Don't be scared. I'm just joking. This part of the island is pacified.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare These men are filled with a tremendous idealism.
Eva Rosenberg And what about you?
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Eva doesn't like me tonight. If I asked her for a kiss, she would refuse because of you, Jan. You have nothing against Eva kissing me?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Ask her yourself.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare [approaching Eva] Are you going to give me a kiss?
[Eva kisses Jacobi while Jan laughs]
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Funny, when there was war, we were at least relatively nice to each other.
Fredrik Lobelius, antikhandlare I want to show you something. Look at this. It's the finest thing I have.
[Fredrik places an antique music box on the table]
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man It's an antique, right?
Fredrik Lobelius, antikhandlare 18th-century Meissen.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man How did you get it?
Fredrik Lobelius, antikhandlare I inherited it from my mother. I'll never sell it. Listen to it for a while, and I'll be right back.
[the music box plays while various statues and portraits are shown]
Eva Rosenberg You are putting us in a very difficult situation by coming here so often.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare I see. You don't want me here. That's clear.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man You misunderstood Eva. That's not what she meant. She only meant...
överste Jacobi, borgmästare What a pity. I like you. You're my friends in exile. I could have sent you to a concentration camp. Jan, does that scare you?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Me? No.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Are you an artist or an ass?
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I'm an ass, I suppose. Or am I an artist?
[Jacobi suddenly slams his cane down on the table]
överste Jacobi, borgmästare The holy freedom of art. The holy slackness of art.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare I brought you a present, Jan. Fine as hell and you shall have it. It's Dvorak's trio in E flat major.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Really?
överste Jacobi, borgmästare It's the first edition. I inherited it from my uncle. Here you go.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas man Thank you very much!
överste Jacobi, borgmästare One day we might play it together.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Here is 23,000. It's my savings. I want you to have them.
Eva Rosenberg I don't want your money.
överste Jacobi, borgmästare Don't be silly. We can say you inherited it from me.
