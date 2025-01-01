Eva RosenbergSometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?
Eva RosenbergI had a dream. I was walking down a very beautiful street... and on one side there were white houses, with high arches and pillars. On the other side, there was a shady park. Under the trees which were growing near the street. there was a stream of dark green water. And then I came to a high wall, and it was overgrown with roses. And then came an airplane and set the roses on fire. But it wasn't too awful since it was so beautiful. I watched the reflections in the water, and saw how the roses burned. And I had a little child in my arms. It was our daughter. She clung to me... and I felt her lips touching my cheek. And the whole time I knew that I should remember something... something someone had said... but I had forgotten what it was.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas manIt's awful with wisdom teeth. Once I had one over here on the right side. The dentist had to take it out piece by piece. He went on for a whole day, without anesthesia. I had a fever for weeks afterward. I hope this one isn't that bad. That would be awful.
Jan Rosenberg, Evas manI had a real strange dream. Do you know what I dreamed? I dreamed we were back in the orchestra, sitting side by side, rehearsing the 4th Brandenburg Concerto, the slow movement, and that everything we have now we had behind us. We only remembered it like a nightmare. I woke up crying. I started to cry when we were playing. It was the slow movement, you know...
överste Jacobi, borgmästareFilip says that I can buy my freedom because the organization needs cash. And that is why I ask you, Eva, to lend me the money I gave you.
överste Jacobi, borgmästareDo you know that the forest is full of people? Sometimes I wonder what they will do with me. I admit that the thought frightens me. They don't have any reason to torture me. I don't know any secrets. Maybe they just want to hurt me. Don't be scared. I'm just joking. This part of the island is pacified.