överste Jacobi, borgmästare Filip says that I can buy my freedom because the organization needs cash. And that is why I ask you, Eva, to lend me the money I gave you.

Eva Rosenberg Jan has it.

Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't know of any money.

överste Jacobi, borgmästare You didn't take it?

Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't know what money you're talking about.

Filip, gerillaledare Tell your husband to get the money, if he has any.

Eva Rosenberg Jan, if you've hidden the money, you must give it to Filip now. It is not your money.

Jan Rosenberg, Evas man I don't understand what you are talking about.

Filip, gerillaledare I guess we'll have to look for it.

[the soldiers start ransacking the house]

Filip, gerillaledare What did you do with the money?