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Poster of Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson
8.3

Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson

, 2004
Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson
USA / Documentary, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson
8.3

Synopsis

The story of Jack Johnson, the first African-American Heavyweight boxing champion.

Cast

Jack Johnson
Self
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Jack Johnson
Keith David
Keith David
Narrator
Adam Arkin
Adam Arkin
Other Voices
Philip Bosco
Other Voices
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
John Cullum
Stanley Crouch
Self - Writer
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Self - Actor
Bert Sugar
Self - Boxing Historian
Gerald Early
Self - Writer
Director Ken Burns
Writer Geoffrey C. Ward
Composer Wynton Marsalis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 4 September 2004
Release date
4 September 2004 Russia 12+
4 September 2004 Kazakhstan
4 September 2004 USA
4 September 2004 Ukraine
Production WETA, Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)
Also known as
Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson, Er wollte kein Sklave sein, Mistrz, którego nikt nie chciał. Wzlot i upadek Jacka Johnsona, Непростительная чернота: Взлеты и падения Джека Джонсона, Unforgivable Blackness, Unforgivable Blackness - The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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