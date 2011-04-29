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Poster of That's What I Am
7.1
Kinoafisha Films That's What I Am
7.1

That's What I Am

, 2011
That's What I Am
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of That's What I Am
7.1

Cast

Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Chase Ellison
Molly Parker
Molly Parker
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Randy Orton
Daniel Yelsky
Director Michael Pavone
Writer Michael Pavone
Composer James Raymond
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 24 April 2013
World premiere 29 April 2011
Release date
29 April 2011 Russia 16+
7 September 2011 France
29 April 2011 Kazakhstan
29 April 2011 USA
29 April 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $5,000,000
Production World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
Also known as
That's What I Am, Aftos eimai, Ben Böyleyim, Big Ginger, Big Red, É Assim Que Eu Sou, Štai koks aš, Sunt ceea ce sunt, To cały ja, What I am, Αυτός είμαι, Вот я какой, スクール・デイズ

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Andy Nichol Why would God do that, mom? Make someone look like Big G? So that everyone makes fun of him?
Sherri Nichol Maybe because God didn't see anything wrong with him in the first place. And Andy... His name is Stanley.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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