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7.1
Kinoafisha
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That's What I Am
7.1
That's What I Am
, 2011
That's What I Am
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.1
Cast
Ed Harris
Chase Ellison
Molly Parker
Daniel Roebuck
Randy Orton
Daniel Yelsky
Director
Michael Pavone
Writer
Michael Pavone
Composer
James Raymond
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2011
Online premiere
24 April 2013
World premiere
29 April 2011
Release date
29 April 2011
Russia
16+
7 September 2011
France
29 April 2011
Kazakhstan
29 April 2011
USA
29 April 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
PG
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
Also known as
That's What I Am, Aftos eimai, Ben Böyleyim, Big Ginger, Big Red, É Assim Que Eu Sou, Štai koks aš, Sunt ceea ce sunt, To cały ja, What I am, Αυτός είμαι, Вот я какой, スクール・デイズ
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Andy Nichol
Why would God do that, mom? Make someone look like Big G? So that everyone makes fun of him?
Sherri Nichol
Maybe because God didn't see anything wrong with him in the first place. And Andy... His name is Stanley.
Showtimes
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