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Poster of I Carry You with Me
6.6
Kinoafisha Films I Carry You with Me
6.6

I Carry You with Me

, 2020
I Carry You with Me
Mexico / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Carry You with Me
6.6

Cast

Armando Espitia
Iván
Yael Tadeo
Young Iván
Raúl Briones
Marcos
Alberto Juárez
Beto
Jose Alberto Telles
Puebla Chef
Jose Ángel Garrido
Young Ricky
Michelle González
Paola
Maricela Gonzalez Rueda
Paola's Mother
Palemon Figueroa Nava
Paola's Father
Enrique Arreola
Enrique Arreola
Iván's Boss
Director Heidi Ewing
Writer Heidi Ewing, Alan Page
Composer Jay Wadley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 20 September 2021
World premiere 19 September 2020
Release date
25 June 2021 Sweden 15
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $193,860
Production The Population, Loki Films, Zafiro Cinema
Also known as
I Carry You with Me, Beni Bırakma, Elviszlek magammal, Je t'emmène avec moi, Levo Você Comigo, Levo-te comigo, Ma kannan sind endaga kaasas, Na zawsze w moim sercu, Te llevo conmigo, Σε κουβαλώ πάντα μέσα μου, Я ношу тебя с собой, 君がそばにいたら, 戀你在他方, 너를 데리고 갈게, 널 데리고 갈게

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Older Iván Have you ever had that dream where you're back in Mexico? I have it all the time. The jacaranda blossoms strewn in the street. The colors of the market. I can see them. It's so real. There are days when the feeling doesn't leave me. I carry it with me, wherever I go. Sometimes I confuse my dreams with memories. Because a part of me is still there. I'm sorry. I don't know if destiny exists. But what I do know is that life gives us all a surprise. You are my surprise. And I am yours. And we are here. You and me. Together. Still dreaming.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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