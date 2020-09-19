Older Iván Have you ever had that dream where you're back in Mexico? I have it all the time. The jacaranda blossoms strewn in the street. The colors of the market. I can see them. It's so real. There are days when the feeling doesn't leave me. I carry it with me, wherever I go. Sometimes I confuse my dreams with memories. Because a part of me is still there. I'm sorry. I don't know if destiny exists. But what I do know is that life gives us all a surprise. You are my surprise. And I am yours. And we are here. You and me. Together. Still dreaming.