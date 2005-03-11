Luke Wilson plays a good-hearted ex-con who gets a job in a retirement hotel. Three elderly residents help him win back his girlfriend as he lends them a hand in fighting hotel corruption.
CountryUSA / Germany
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2005
World premiere11 March 2005
Release date
11 March 2005
Russia
16+
1 November 2005
Great Britain
12
11 March 2005
Kazakhstan
3 August 2005
USA
11 March 2005
Ukraine
MPAAPG-13
Budget$8,000,000
Worldwide Gross$153,169
ProductionMöbius Entertainment, MHF Zweite Academy Film, Franchise Pictures
Also known as
The Wendell Baker Story, A Wendell Baker balhé, Historia Wendella Bakera, Katadikos tou erota, Ladrão que Engana Ladrão, Ladrão que Engana Ladrão..., Povestea lui Wendell Baker, Un caradura de confianza, Un penques de confiança, Vendelo Beikerio istorija, Wendellin stoori, Zgodba o Wendellu Bakerju, История Уэнделла, Историята на Уендъл Бейкър