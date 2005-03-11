Menu
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Wendell Baker Story

The Wendell Baker Story

The Wendell Baker Story 18+
Synopsis

Luke Wilson plays a good-hearted ex-con who gets a job in a retirement hotel. Three elderly residents help him win back his girlfriend as he lends them a hand in fighting hotel corruption.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 11 March 2005
Release date
11 March 2005 Russia 16+
1 November 2005 Great Britain 12
11 March 2005 Kazakhstan
3 August 2005 USA
11 March 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $153,169
Production Möbius Entertainment, MHF Zweite Academy Film, Franchise Pictures
Also known as
The Wendell Baker Story, A Wendell Baker balhé, Historia Wendella Bakera, Katadikos tou erota, Ladrão que Engana Ladrão, Ladrão que Engana Ladrão..., Povestea lui Wendell Baker, Un caradura de confianza, Un penques de confiança, Vendelo Beikerio istorija, Wendellin stoori, Zgodba o Wendellu Bakerju, История Уэнделла, Историята на Уендъл Бейкър
Director
Andrew Wilson
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Cast
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Jacob Vargas
Jacob Vargas
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Cast and Crew
