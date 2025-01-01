Chloe BrasherThat's true, but it's my money, not yours.
Deke Gentry[taking out $40,000 in cash seemingly for a somewhat shady deal]Nothing like nice, crisp money to dicker with.
Chloe Brasher[regarding a portrait of her late husband]Look at him. The typical American father: kind, generous, patient, understanding. And as a result, his daughters are typical American kids: spoiled rotten.
Kate BrasherYou know, um, this is the most carefully thought out bachelor apartment I've seen.
Deke GentryHave you been entertained by bachelors often?
Kate BrasherWell, not really entertained. Let's say, uh, amused.
Chloe Brasher[to daughter Kate]Do you realize that this is the first time you ever cried to me? It makes me very happy.