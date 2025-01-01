Menu
Filth Movie Quotes

Filth Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Bruce Robertson Same rules apply.
[from trailer]
Bladesey What made you join the Force?
Bruce Robertson Police oppression, brother.
Bladesey You wanted to stamp it out from the inside?
Bruce Robertson No, I wanted to be a part of it.
Bruce Robertson Sometimes it takes a wrongdoer to show you when you are doing wrong.
Bruce Robertson I am on a murder case here. That's M-U-R-D-E-R, which spells S-E-R-I-O-U-S. So if I don't get my A-R-S-E in G-E-A-R, I'm in serious S-H-I-T, okay?
Chrissie You're being so cruel!
Bruce Robertson Love is cruel, Chrissie. Love is cruel.
Bruce Robertson Scotland. This nation brought the world television, the steam engine, golf, whiskey, penicillin, and of course, the deep-fried Mars bar. It is great being Scottish. We're such a uniquely successful race.
[walks past a pregnant woman smoking, a woman stuffing food in her mouth, and a man drinking from a small bottle]
Bruce Robertson See, every time a woman drops her trousers: promotion. Every time a man drops theirs: disciplinary action. Where's the equality in that?
Bruce Robertson I think they've left me. I think my family have left me. I don't know how. I can't remember why. You see, there's something wrong with me. There is something seriously wrong with me.
Bruce Robertson I kid you not, my sweet sweet friend.
Ray Lennox Don't start something you cannae fucking finish.
Bruce Robertson The games are always, repeat always, being played. But nobody plays the games like me. Detective Sergeant Bruce Robertson, soon to be Detective Inspector Bruce Robertson. You just have to be the best, and I usually am. Same rules apply.
[releases a small fart in room of fellow candidates]
Bruce Robertson Happy Christmas and all that shite.
[first lines]
Carole People ask me, "Carole, how do you and Bruce keep the spice in your marriage?" Well, I tell them it's really simple. I'm just the ultimate tease.
[walking down the hallway in lingerie]
Carole Me and Bruce, we're not that different. We know what we want. We know how to get it. Like this promotion he's going for. We both know he'll win. And when he does, the Robertson household is gonna be one big, happy family again. I kid you not.
Ray Lennox Grass up?
Bruce Robertson Or lock up?
Size Queen [Size Queen and Bruce are about to have sex] Fuck me with that horse's cock!
Bruce Robertson Same rules apply.
Size Queen What the fuck?
Dr. Rossi [Hallucination in Bruce's head, singing] Carol started going out, on the piss with Ste-phen. When Steve took his trousers off, Bruce knew she'd be lea-ving. Bruce, he wanted Stacey back, but she wasn't co-ming. This promotion's made him crack, he isn't in the ru-uuu-nniiiing!
Bruce I used to be good at this job, Amanda. I used to be a good person.
Drummond Yeah, I heard that.
Bruce Robertson Someone is playing silly-billies.
Bruce [grabbing Bladesey's camera] Let me take a picture of what a cunt looks like.
Drummond Mr. Photocopier-Enlargement!
Toal Things are bloody difficult for me at the moment with this murder case nuisance! On top of that, not only is there a latent Nazi racist homophobe but a bloody jessie boy in the hat for the inspector's post!
Bruce I've always believed that it's the winning that's important, not the taking part.
Bruce Robertson I just wanted to keep her close to me... you know?
Bruce I want you to show this bastard who the hardest firm in this city really is, OK? Nobody, nobody, steams in like the Edinburgh polis.
Dr. Rossi You... are... FILTH!
Bruce Robertson Noooooooo!
