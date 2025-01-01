Bruce RobertsonScotland. This nation brought the world television, the steam engine, golf, whiskey, penicillin, and of course, the deep-fried Mars bar. It is great being Scottish. We're such a uniquely successful race.
[walks past a pregnant woman smoking, a woman stuffing food in her mouth, and a man drinking from a small bottle]
Bruce RobertsonSee, every time a woman drops her trousers: promotion. Every time a man drops theirs: disciplinary action. Where's the equality in that?
Bruce RobertsonI think they've left me. I think my family have left me. I don't know how. I can't remember why. You see, there's something wrong with me. There is something seriously wrong with me.
Ray LennoxDon't start something you cannae fucking finish.
Bruce RobertsonThe games are always, repeat always, being played. But nobody plays the games like me. Detective Sergeant Bruce Robertson, soon to be Detective Inspector Bruce Robertson. You just have to be the best, and I usually am. Same rules apply.
[releases a small fart in room of fellow candidates]
CarolePeople ask me, "Carole, how do you and Bruce keep the spice in your marriage?" Well, I tell them it's really simple. I'm just the ultimate tease.
[walking down the hallway in lingerie]
CaroleMe and Bruce, we're not that different. We know what we want. We know how to get it. Like this promotion he's going for. We both know he'll win. And when he does, the Robertson household is gonna be one big, happy family again. I kid you not.
Dr. Rossi[Hallucination in Bruce's head, singing]Carol started going out, on the piss with Ste-phen. When Steve took his trousers off, Bruce knew she'd be lea-ving. Bruce, he wanted Stacey back, but she wasn't co-ming. This promotion's made him crack, he isn't in the ru-uuu-nniiiing!
BruceI used to be good at this job, Amanda. I used to be a good person.
ToalThings are bloody difficult for me at the moment with this murder case nuisance! On top of that, not only is there a latent Nazi racist homophobe but a bloody jessie boy in the hat for the inspector's post!
BruceI've always believed that it's the winning that's important, not the taking part.