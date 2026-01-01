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Poster of Johnny Dark
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Dark
6.2

Johnny Dark

, 1954
Johnny Dark
USA / Comedy, Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Johnny Dark
6.2

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Don Taylor
Paul Kelly
Ilka Chase
Sidney Blackmer
Director George Sherman
Writer Franklin Coen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 25 June 1954
Release date
26 June 1960 France
25 June 1954 USA
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
Johnny Dark, Les bolides de l'enfer, Männer, Mädchen und Motoren, A um Passo da Derrota, Aftos pou nikise to thanato, Bilfeber, Bolide rosso, Carrera de hidalgos, De duivel van de weg, Demónios Sobre Rodas, Det store autorace, Johnny Dark - racerkungen, Kilpa-ajajien kuningas, Le démon de la route, Yıldırım yarışı, ジョニイ・ダーク

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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