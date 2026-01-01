Menu
Melissa Ordway
Date of Birth
31 March 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Odd Thomas
(2013)
5.1
Alpha Males Experiment
(2009)
4.7
The Outsider
(2014)
Filmography
4.7
The Outsider
The Outsider
Action, Adventure, Crime
2014, USA
6.8
Odd Thomas
Odd Thomas
Detective, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Alpha Males Experiment
Knuckle Draggers
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
