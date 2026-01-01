Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Guns of Navarone The Guns of Navarone Awards

Awards and nominations of The Guns of Navarone 1961

Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
