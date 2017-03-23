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Lola Albright
Lola Albright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Albright
Lola Albright
Lola Albright
Date of Birth
20 July 1925
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 March 2017
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Easter Parade
(1948)
7.8
Champion
(1950)
7.0
Joy House
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Musical
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1967
1964
1955
1950
1948
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.2
The Way West
The Way West
Adventure, Western
1967, USA
7
Joy House
Les félins
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Romantic
1964, France
6.4
The Tender Trap
The Tender Trap
Musical, Comedy
1955, USA
7.8
Champion
Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama
1950, USA
7.9
Easter Parade
Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical
1948, USA
6.9
The Pirate
The Pirate
Adventure, Musical, Comedy
1948, USA
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