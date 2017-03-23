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Lola Albright Lola Albright
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Albright

Lola Albright

Lola Albright

Date of Birth
20 July 1925
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 March 2017
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Easter Parade 7.9
Easter Parade (1948)
Champion 7.8
Champion (1950)
Joy House 7.0
Joy House (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Way West 6.2
The Way West The Way West
Adventure, Western 1967, USA
Joy House 7
Joy House Les félins
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Romantic 1964, France
The Tender Trap 6.4
The Tender Trap The Tender Trap
Musical, Comedy 1955, USA
Champion 7.8
Champion Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
Easter Parade 7.9
Easter Parade Easter Parade
Romantic, Musical 1948, USA
The Pirate 6.9
The Pirate The Pirate
Adventure, Musical, Comedy 1948, USA
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