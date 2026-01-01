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Matt McHugh Matt McHugh
Kinoafisha Persons Matt McHugh

Matt McHugh

Matt McHugh

Date of Birth
22 January 1894
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
22 February 1971
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Barbary Coast 6.8
Barbary Coast (1935)
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! 5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)

Filmography

Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! 5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1948, USA
Barbary Coast 6.8
Barbary Coast Barbary Coast
Drama, Romantic, Adventure, Western 1935, USA
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