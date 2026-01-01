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Filmography
Matt McHugh
Matt McHugh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt McHugh
Matt McHugh
Matt McHugh
Date of Birth
22 January 1894
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
22 February 1971
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Barbary Coast
(1935)
5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
(1948)
Filmography
5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1948, USA
6.8
Barbary Coast
Barbary Coast
Drama, Romantic, Adventure, Western
1935, USA
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