Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Editing
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
