Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pervoklashki
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Pervoklashki
4.2

Pervoklashki

, 2012
Pervoklashki
Russia / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Pervoklashki
4.2

Cast

Sofya Mitskevich
Sofya Mitskevich
Aleksandr Biryukov
Daniil Filenko
Ivan Shalyakin
Ekaterina Kopanova
Ekaterina Kopanova
Petr Skladchikov
Oleg Krivenko
Nikolay Lunin
Yuliya Polynskaya
Yuliya Polynskaya
Director Anna Artamonova
Writer Valeriy Kozlov
Composer Vladimir Kuptsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 25 November 2012
Release date
25 November 2012 Russia 0+
25 November 2012 Kazakhstan
25 November 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $70,233
Also known as
Pervoklashki

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more