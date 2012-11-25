4.2Pervoklashki
Pervoklashki, 2012
Russia / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Cast
Aleksandr Biryukov
Daniil Filenko
Ivan Shalyakin
Petr Skladchikov
Oleg Krivenko
Director Anna Artamonova
Writer Valeriy Kozlov
Composer Vladimir Kuptsov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 25 November 2012
Release date
|25 November 2012
|Russia
|0+
|25 November 2012
|Kazakhstan
|25 November 2012
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $70,233
Also known as
Pervoklashki
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller