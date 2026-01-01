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Filmography
Nikolay Lunin
Nikolay Lunin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Lunin
Nikolay Lunin
Nikolay Lunin
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
(2021)
6.8
Serebryanyy volk
(2022)
6.1
Knyazhna iz hruschyovki
(2013)
Filmography
Proshchalnyj vzglyad
Detective, Romantic
2026, Russia
5.1
Svetlakov +
Reality-TV
2024, Russia
6.8
Serebryanyy volk
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy
2021, Russia
Razbitye serdca
Romantic,
2016, Russia
Nevalaska
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
5.7
Moscow Greyhound
Detective
2015, Russia
5.3
Department
Crime
2014, Russia
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