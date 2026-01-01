Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolay Lunin Nikolay Lunin
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Lunin

Nikolay Lunin

Nikolay Lunin

Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske (2021)
Serebryanyy volk 6.8
Serebryanyy volk (2022)
Knyazhna iz hruschyovki 6.1
Knyazhna iz hruschyovki (2013)

Filmography

Proshchalnyj vzglyad
Detective, Romantic 2026, Russia
Svetlakov + 5.1
Svetlakov +
Reality-TV 2024, Russia
Serebryanyy volk 6.8
Serebryanyy volk
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy 2021, Russia
Razbitye serdca
Razbitye serdca
Romantic, 2016, Russia
Nevalaska
Nevalaska
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Moscow Greyhound 5.7
Moscow Greyhound
Detective 2015, Russia
Department 5.3
Department
Crime 2014, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more