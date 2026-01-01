Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Hugo
Hugo Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugo 2011
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Director
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree