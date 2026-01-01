Menu
Hugo Awards

Awards and nominations of Hugo 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Director
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Sound
Winner
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
