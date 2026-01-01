Menu
Kinoafisha Films Silver Linings Playbook Silver Linings Playbook Awards

Awards and nominations of Silver Linings Playbook 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012 Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Winner
