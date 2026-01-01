Menu
Silver Linings Playbook
Silver Linings Playbook Awards
Awards and nominations of Silver Linings Playbook 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Winner
