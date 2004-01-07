Samantha Mackenzie What was that?

James Lansome I was just saying goodnight.

Samantha Mackenzie What is this? Is this some kind of game to you James?

James Lansome No.

Samantha Mackenzie You don't have to pretend anymore.

James Lansome You're an amazing girl.

Samantha Mackenzie Would you stop it? Just stop lying to me.

James Lansome What could I have given to you Sam? I don't have anything to offer you. You're the President's daughter for Christsake.

Samantha Mackenzie I have spent, almost my entire life with people smiling at me. And laughing at my jokes. And telling me how special I am, and how great I am, and how nice, and smart. And right now, I don't know if any of that was true. Maybe it was all some kind of an act. I don't know. What if I was different? If I was just like everybody else James? How would you feel about me then?

James Lansome You just don't get it. Things are different.

Samantha Mackenzie What if they were? I think you at least owe me this. Forget image. Forget politics. Forget everything else but who I am right now in here. If things were different.