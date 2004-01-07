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Poster of First Daughter
5.5
Kinoafisha Films First Daughter
5.5

First Daughter

, 2004
First Daughter
USA / Drama, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of First Daughter
5.5

Synopsis

The first daughter of the U.S. President heads off to college where she falls for a graduate student with a secret agenda.

Cast

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Marc Blucas
Marc Blucas
Amerie
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
Margaret Colin
Margaret Colin
Lela Rochon
Director Forest Whitaker
Writer Jessica Bendinger, Jerry O'Connell, Kate Kondell
Composer Michael Kamen, Blake Neely
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 24 September 2004
World premiere 7 January 2004
Release date
7 January 2004 Russia 12+
20 April 2005 France U
13 January 2005 Germany
11 February 2005 Great Britain PG
7 January 2004 Kazakhstan
24 September 2004 Romania 15
24 September 2004 USA
7 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,592,180
Production New Regency Productions, New Regency Productions, Davis Entertainment
Also known as
First Daughter, Una hija diferente, A Filha da América, A Filha do Presidente, Córka prezydenta, Des étoiles plein les yeux, Ein Date mit Hindernissen, Fejjel a bajnak, First Daughter - Date mit Hindernissen, I kori tou proedrou, Irtiotto, La fille du président, Predsednikova hci, Predsjednikova kci, Presidendi tütar, Presidentens dotter, Travesuras de una princesa, Una teenager alla Casa Bianca, Η κόρη του προέδρου, Дъщерята на президента, Первая дочь, Перша донька, फर्स्ट डॉटर, ホワイト・プリンセス, 第一千金

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Samantha Mackenzie What was that?
James Lansome I was just saying goodnight.
Samantha Mackenzie What is this? Is this some kind of game to you James?
James Lansome No.
Samantha Mackenzie You don't have to pretend anymore.
James Lansome You're an amazing girl.
Samantha Mackenzie Would you stop it? Just stop lying to me.
James Lansome What could I have given to you Sam? I don't have anything to offer you. You're the President's daughter for Christsake.
Samantha Mackenzie I have spent, almost my entire life with people smiling at me. And laughing at my jokes. And telling me how special I am, and how great I am, and how nice, and smart. And right now, I don't know if any of that was true. Maybe it was all some kind of an act. I don't know. What if I was different? If I was just like everybody else James? How would you feel about me then?
James Lansome You just don't get it. Things are different.
Samantha Mackenzie What if they were? I think you at least owe me this. Forget image. Forget politics. Forget everything else but who I am right now in here. If things were different.
James Lansome If things were different... I'd still follow you around all the time - because I wanted to, not because I had to.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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