An innocent bank teller, suspected of embezzlement, is aided by an eccentric, wisecracking waiter.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year1951
World premiere25 December 1951
Release date
25 December 1951
USA
ProductionRKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Double Dynamite, Don dinero, Don Dólar, Doppeltes Dynamit, Sulhanen vastatuulessa, Casar Não Custa, Dobbelt dynamitt, Double Dynamite!, Dublă dinamită, Dynamit kaful, En festman i modvind, İki Atom, Isto Sim é que é Vida, It's Only Money, Miljonär för en dag, Panik i banken, Questi dannati quattrini!, Une veine de..., Двойной динамит, ダブル・ダイナマイト
Rosenthal, Police DispatcherWanted for embezzling $75,000 from the California Fidelity Trust. Order to books confirms identity. A man. Caucasian. Brown hair. Blue eyes. Five feet, ten. Wears elevator shoes. Anemic looking. When last seen, was wearing ill-fitted suit. Well padded at shoulders. Resembles Frank Sinatra.