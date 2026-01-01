Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Double Dynamite
Poster of Double Dynamite
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Double Dynamite

Double Dynamite

Double Dynamite 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An innocent bank teller, suspected of embezzlement, is aided by an eccentric, wisecracking waiter.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 25 December 1951
Release date
25 December 1951 USA
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Double Dynamite, Don dinero, Don Dólar, Doppeltes Dynamit, Sulhanen vastatuulessa, Casar Não Custa, Dobbelt dynamitt, Double Dynamite!, Dublă dinamită, Dynamit kaful, En festman i modvind, İki Atom, Isto Sim é que é Vida, It's Only Money, Miljonär för en dag, Panik i banken, Questi dannati quattrini!, Une veine de..., Двойной динамит, ダブル・ダイナマイト
Director
Irving Cummings
Cast
Jane Russell
Jane Russell
Groucho Marx
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Don McGuire
Howard Freeman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Double Dynamite
Love Happy 5.8
Love Happy (1949)
The Prisoner of Zenda 7.6
The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)
The Tender Trap 6.4
The Tender Trap (1955)
Step Lively 6.0
Step Lively (1944)
Duck Soup 8.0
Duck Soup (1933)
Ocean's 11 6.2
Ocean's 11 (1960)
The Kissing Bandit 5.2
The Kissing Bandit (1948)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 7.5
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
Take Me Out to the Ball Game 6.7
Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949)
Robin and the 7 Hoods 6.5
Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964)
Can-Can 6.4
Can-Can (1960)
High Society 6.9
High Society (1956)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Rosenthal, Police Dispatcher Wanted for embezzling $75,000 from the California Fidelity Trust. Order to books confirms identity. A man. Caucasian. Brown hair. Blue eyes. Five feet, ten. Wears elevator shoes. Anemic looking. When last seen, was wearing ill-fitted suit. Well padded at shoulders. Resembles Frank Sinatra.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more