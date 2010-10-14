Cast
Josef Ostendorf
Professor 1
Christoph Heckel
Professor 2
Sebastian Kaufmane
Student 1
Cast and Crew
Composer
Ingo Ludwig Frenzel
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
14 October 2010
World premiere
14 October 2010
Release date
|14 October 2010
|Germany
|
|
|12 January 2012
|Greece
|
|
|4 November 2011
|USA
|
|
Budget
€3,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,826,565
Production
Senator Film Produktion, Deutschfilm, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Goethe!, Goethe'nin İlk aşkı, Rakastunut Goethe, Young Goethe in Love, Zakochany Goethe, Ο νεαρός κύριος Γκέτε!, Гёте!, ゲーテの恋 君に捧ぐ「若きウェルテルの悩み」, 少年歌德之烦恼, 少年歌德的煩惱