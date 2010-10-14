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Poster of Young Goethe in Love
5.9
Young Goethe in Love - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Young Goethe in Love
5.9

Young Goethe in Love

, 2010
Goethe! / Young Goethe in Love
Germany / Romantic, Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Young Goethe in Love
5.9
Young Goethe in Love - Trailer
Young Goethe in Love  Trailer

Synopsis

After aspiring poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe fails his law exams, he's sent to a sleepy provincial court to reform. Instead, he falls for Lotte, a young woman who is promised to another man.

Cast

Alexander Fehling
Alexander Fehling
Johann Goethe
Miriam Stein
Miriam Stein
Lotte Buff
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Albert Kestner
Volker Bruch
Volker Bruch
Wilhelm Jerusalem
Burghart Klaußner
Burghart Klaußner
Lottes Vater
Henry Hübchen
Henry Hübchen
Johanns Vater
Hans-Michael Rehberg
Kammermeier
Josef Ostendorf
Professor 1
Christoph Heckel
Professor 2
Sebastian Kaufmane
Student 1
Director Philipp Stölzl
Writer Alexander Dydyna, Christoph Müller, Philipp Stölzl
Composer Ingo Ludwig Frenzel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 14 October 2010
World premiere 14 October 2010
Release date
14 October 2010 Germany
12 January 2012 Greece
4 November 2011 USA
Budget €3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,826,565
Production Senator Film Produktion, Deutschfilm, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Goethe!, Goethe'nin İlk aşkı, Rakastunut Goethe, Young Goethe in Love, Zakochany Goethe, Ο νεαρός κύριος Γκέτε!, Гёте!, ゲーテの恋　君に捧ぐ「若きウェルテルの悩み」, 少年歌德之烦恼, 少年歌德的煩惱

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Young Goethe in Love - Trailer
Young Goethe in Love Trailer
Young Goethe in Love - Trailer 2
Young Goethe in Love Trailer 2
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Listen to the
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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