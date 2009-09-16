Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Other Woman

The Other Woman

Love and Other Impossible Pursuits / The Other Woman 18+
Synopsis

The story of a woman dealing with her daughter's death while trying to keep her marriage and her relationship with her stepson.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 2 July 2011
World premiere 16 September 2009
Release date
28 October 2010 Russia Top Film Distribution 16+
28 October 2010 Belarus
19 August 2011 Germany
29 August 2011 Great Britain
15 November 2011 Greece
28 October 2010 Kazakhstan
28 October 2010 Sweden 15
13 May 2011 Taiwan
4 February 2011 USA
28 October 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,451,343
Production Incentive Filmed Entertainment, Handsomecharlie Films, Is or Isn't Entertainment
Also known as
Love and Other Impossible Pursuits, The Other Woman, Un amor equivocado, 17 Photos of Isabel, A másik nő, As Coisas Impossíveis do Amor, Cealalta femeie, Diğer Kadın, El amor y otras cosas imposibles, Ha'isha ha'aheret, L'amor i altres objectius impossibles, L'amore e altri luoghi impossibili, Ljubezen in druge nemogoce teznje, Love & Other Impossible Pursuits, Meilė ir kitos neįtikėtinos aplinkybės, Mercredi au parc, Miłość i inne komplikacje, O Amor e Outras Coisas Impossíveis, Teine naine, Toinen nainen, Un hiver à Central Park, Η άλλη γυναίκα, Кохання та інші обставини, Любов и други невъзможни занимания, Любовь и прочие обстоятельства, 愛與親愛的, 水曜日のエミリア
Director
Don Roos
Cast
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Tom Stratford
Charlie Tahan
Charlie Tahan
Debra Monk
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Volunteer Janet I know Billy's here, whenever I think of him. Don't you feel that about Isabel?
Emilia She's gone. I know the difference between here and gone.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Other Woman - promo-trailer с закадровым переводом
The Other Woman Promo-trailer с закадровым переводом
The Other Woman - trailer
The Other Woman Trailer
Stills
