4.0
IMDb Rating: 3.9
All Superheroes Must Die
All Superheroes Must Die
Vs
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Four Super Heroes find themselves abducted by their Arch Nemesis and are forced to compete in a series of challenges in order to save an abandoned town full of kidnapped innocent civilians.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
26 October 2011
Release date
26 October 2011
Canada
26 October 2011
Netherlands
26 October 2011
Romania
4 January 2013
USA
Budget
$20,000
Production
Grindfist
Also known as
All Superheroes Must Die, Siêu Anh Hùng Lâm Nạn, Все супергерои должны погибнуть
Director
Jason Trost
Cast
Lucas Till
James Remar
Sean Whalen
Nick Principe
Jason Trost
Similar films for All Superheroes Must Die
6.5
Superheroes
(2011)
6.2
Crush
(2013)
5.9
Fear X
(2003)
5.8
Setup
(2011)
5.6
Gun
(2011)
5.8
The Unborn
(2009)
7.8
Skyfall
(2012)
7.0
2 Fast 2 Furious
(2003)
6.8
What Lies Beneath
(2000)
7.1
48 Hrs.
(1982)
7.4
Blade: Trinity
(2004)
3.9
Dead Reckoning
(2020)
4.0
3.9
IMDb
Quotes
[last lines]
Shadow
You're not the only one who gets to save people around here... Come on.
Charge
Okay.
