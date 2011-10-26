Menu
Poster of All Superheroes Must Die
Рейтинги
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Kinoafisha Films All Superheroes Must Die

All Superheroes Must Die

Vs 18+
Synopsis

Four Super Heroes find themselves abducted by their Arch Nemesis and are forced to compete in a series of challenges in order to save an abandoned town full of kidnapped innocent civilians.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 26 October 2011
Release date
26 October 2011 Canada
26 October 2011 Netherlands
26 October 2011 Romania 15
4 January 2013 USA
Budget $20,000
Production Grindfist
Also known as
All Superheroes Must Die, Siêu Anh Hùng Lâm Nạn, Все супергерои должны погибнуть
Director
Jason Trost
Cast
Lucas Till
James Remar
Sean Whalen
Nick Principe
Jason Trost
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.0
3.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
