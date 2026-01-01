Menu
Kinoafisha Films Lethal Weapon 4 Lethal Weapon 4 Awards

Awards and nominations of Lethal Weapon 4 1998

Razzie Awards 1999 Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
