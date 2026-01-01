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Filmography
Kathryn Ludlow
Kathryn Ludlow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathryn Ludlow
Kathryn Ludlow
Kathryn Ludlow
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.8
Courage Mountain
(1990)
Filmography
5.8
Courage Mountain
Courage Mountain
Drama, Family, Adventure
1990, USA / France
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