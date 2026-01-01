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Poster of The Passover Plot
4.3
Kinoafisha Films The Passover Plot
4.3

The Passover Plot

, 1976
The Passover Plot
USA, Israel / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Passover Plot
4.3

Cast

Harry Andrews
Yohanan the Baptist
Hugh Griffith
Caiaphas
Zalman King
Yeshua of Nazareth
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
Judah
Daniel Ades
Andros
Lewis Van Bergen
Yoram
William Paul Burns
Shimon
Dan Hedaya
Dan Hedaya
Yaocov
Donald Pleasence
Pontius Pilate
Michael Baseleon
Mattai
Director Michael Campus
Writer Paul Golding, Millard Cohan, Patricia Louisianna Knop, Hugh J. Schonfield
Composer Alex North
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 1 January 1976
Release date
1 January 1976 Russia 12+
1 January 1976 Kazakhstan
1 October 1976 USA
1 January 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Atlas Film, Coast Industries, Golan-Globus Productions
Also known as
The Passover Plot, Jesus von Nazareth, Alilat Pesach

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
3.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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