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Poster of War of the Buttons
6.7
Kinoafisha Films War of the Buttons
6.7

War of the Buttons

, 2011
La Nouvelle Guerre des boutons
France / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of War of the Buttons
6.7

Cast

Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet
Paul, L'instituteur (the teacher)
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Simone
Kad Merad
Kad Merad
Gérard Jugnot
Gérard Jugnot
François Morel
François Morel
Éric Naggar
Éric Naggar
Ilona Bachelier
Violette
Anthony Decadi
Yvonne Gradelet
Vincent Bowen
Jean Texier
Lebrac
Clément Godefroy
Petit Gibus
Director Christophe Barratier
Writer Thomas Langmann, Stéphane Keller, Christophe Barratier, Philippe Lopes-Curval
Composer Philippe Rombi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 September 2011
Release date
15 June 2012 Austria
20 September 2011 France
12 April 2012 Germany
11 November 2011 Spain
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $15,082,409
Production La Petite Reine, TF1 Films Production, Studio 37
Also known as
La nouvelle guerre des boutons, War of the Buttons, Az újabb gombháború, Cuộc chiến khuy cúc, Düğmeler Savaşı, Krieg der Knöpfe, La guerra de los botones, La guerra de los botones de Christophe Barratier, La guerra dei bottoni, Nööpide sõda, O polemos ton koumpion, Rat dugmića, Wojna guzików, Ο πόλεμος των κουμπιών, Войната на копчетата, Нова війна ґудзиків, Новая война пуговиц, Nouvelle Guerre des Boutons (La), De Knopenoorlog

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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