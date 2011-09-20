ProductionLa Petite Reine, TF1 Films Production, Studio 37
Also known as
La nouvelle guerre des boutons, War of the Buttons, Az újabb gombháború, Cuộc chiến khuy cúc, Düğmeler Savaşı, Krieg der Knöpfe, La guerra de los botones, La guerra de los botones de Christophe Barratier, La guerra dei bottoni, Nööpide sõda, O polemos ton koumpion, Rat dugmića, Wojna guzików, Ο πόλεμος των κουμπιών, Войната на копчетата, Нова війна ґудзиків, Новая война пуговиц, Nouvelle Guerre des Boutons (La), De Knopenoorlog
Film rating
6.7
Rate11 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.