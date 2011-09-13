Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, Al ahava ve'ee havana, Béke, szerelem és félreértés, Hòa Bình, Tình Yêu và Sự Hiểu Lầm, Mir, ljubav i nerazumijevanje, Mir, ljubav i nesporazum, Paz, Amor e Muito Mais, Paz, Amor e Outras Confusões, Paz, amor y malentendidos, Peace, Love and Misunderstanding, Pokój, miłość i nieporozumienia, Taika, meile ir nesusipratimas, Ελεύθερη συμβίωση, Мир, любовь и недопонимание, Світ, кохання та непорозуміння, 嬉皮人生
GraceSometimes in art, like in life, you have to accept the fact that your things aren't going right, and you don't quite know where you're going, and you have to accept that. Because that's when transformation can happen.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.