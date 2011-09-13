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Poster of Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding
6.6
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding
6.6

Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding

, 2011
Peace, Love & Misunderstanding
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding
6.6
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding - trailer
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding  trailer

Synopsis

An uptight New York City lawyer takes her two teenagers to her hippie mother's farmhouse upstate for a family vacation.

Cast

Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
Director Bruce Beresford
Writer Christina Mengert, Joseph Muszynski
Composer Spencer David Hutchings
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 15 June 2012
World premiere 13 September 2011
Release date
13 September 2011 Russia 18+
13 September 2011 Kazakhstan
13 September 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,105,020
Production BCDF Pictures
Also known as
Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, Al ahava ve'ee havana, Béke, szerelem és félreértés, Hòa Bình, Tình Yêu và Sự Hiểu Lầm, Mir, ljubav i nerazumijevanje, Mir, ljubav i nesporazum, Paz, Amor e Muito Mais, Paz, Amor e Outras Confusões, Paz, amor y malentendidos, Peace, Love and Misunderstanding, Pokój, miłość i nieporozumienia, Taika, meile ir nesusipratimas, Ελεύθερη συμβίωση, Мир, любовь и недопонимание, Світ, кохання та непорозуміння, 嬉皮人生

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding - trailer
Peace, Love, & Misunderstanding Trailer
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Quotes

Grace Sometimes in art, like in life, you have to accept the fact that your things aren't going right, and you don't quite know where you're going, and you have to accept that. Because that's when transformation can happen.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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