The story of the country-western singer Hank Williams, who in his brief life created one of the greatest bodies of work in American music. The film chronicles his rise to fame and its tragic effect on his health and personal life.
I Saw the Light, A Jornada de Hank Williams, Hank Williams, una voz a la deriva, I Saw the Light: Historia Hanka Williamsa, J'ai vu la lumière, Láttam a fényt, Untitled Hank Williams Project, Δόξα και πτώση, Хенк Уилямс: И видях светлината, Я бачив світло, Я видел свет, आई सॉ दी लाईट, アイ・ソー・ザ・ライト, 音樂之光
Hank WilliamsEveryone has a little darkness in them. They may not like it. They don't know about it, but it's there. And I'm talking about things like anger, misery, sorrow, shame. And they hear it. I show it to them. And they don't have to take it home.