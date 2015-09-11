Menu
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.8
I Saw the Light

Synopsis

The story of the country-western singer Hank Williams, who in his brief life created one of the greatest bodies of work in American music. The film chronicles his rise to fame and its tragic effect on his health and personal life.
I Saw the Light - trailer
I Saw the Light  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 5 February 2016
World premiere 11 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 Russia 18+
23 June 2016 Denmark 7
5 February 2016 Germany 6
5 February 2016 Great Britain
6 May 2016 Ireland 15A
11 September 2015 Kazakhstan
5 February 2016 Romania 15
25 March 2016 USA R
11 September 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,767,963
Production BRON Studios, RatPac Entertainment
Also known as
I Saw the Light, A Jornada de Hank Williams, Hank Williams, una voz a la deriva, I Saw the Light: Historia Hanka Williamsa, J'ai vu la lumière, Láttam a fényt, Untitled Hank Williams Project, Δόξα και πτώση, Хенк Уилямс: И видях светлината, Я бачив світло, Я видел свет, आई सॉ दी लाईट, アイ・ソー・ザ・ライト, 音樂之光
Director
Marc Abraham
Marc Abraham
Cast
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
David Krumholtz
David Krumholtz
Wrenn Schmidt
Wrenn Schmidt
Cherry Jones
Cherry Jones
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Hank Williams Everyone has a little darkness in them. They may not like it. They don't know about it, but it's there. And I'm talking about things like anger, misery, sorrow, shame. And they hear it. I show it to them. And they don't have to take it home.
