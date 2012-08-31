ProductionDavid Hamilton Productions, Hamilton-Mehta Productions, Number 9 Films
Also known as
Midnight's Children, Hijos de la media noche, Os Filhos da Meia-Noite, Enfants de la brume, Fills de la mitjanit, Gece yarısı Çocukları, Hijos de la medianoche, I figli della mezzanotte, Mitternachtskinder, Vidurnakčio vaikai, Winds of Change, Τα παιδιά του μεσονυχτίου, Дети полуночи
Film rating
6.2
Rate12 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.