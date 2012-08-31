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Poster of Midnight's Children
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Midnight's Children
6.2

Midnight's Children

, 2012
Midnight's Children / Winds of Change
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Midnight's Children
6.2

Synopsis

A pair of children, born within moments of India gaining independence from Britain, grow up in the country that is nothing like their parent's generation.

Cast

Satya Bhabha
Shahana Goswami
Rajat Kapoor
Aadam Aziz
Shabana Azmi
Naseem
Ronit Roy
Seema Biswas
Seema Biswas
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Vansh Bhardwaj
Boatman
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Ghani
Neha Mahajan
Young Naseem
Dhritiman Chatterjee
Mian Abdullah
Kusum Haidar
Rani of Cooch Naheen
Director Deepa Mehta
Writer Salman Rushdie
Composer Nitin Sawhney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 26 December 2012
World premiere 31 August 2012
Release date
26 October 2012 Canada
19 August 2013 Germany
26 December 2012 Great Britain
10 October 2013 Portugal
28 June 2013 Spain
25 April 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,243,980
Production David Hamilton Productions, Hamilton-Mehta Productions, Number 9 Films
Also known as
Midnight's Children, Hijos de la media noche, Os Filhos da Meia-Noite, Enfants de la brume, Fills de la mitjanit, Gece yarısı Çocukları, Hijos de la medianoche, I figli della mezzanotte, Mitternachtskinder, Vidurnakčio vaikai, Winds of Change, Τα παιδιά του μεσονυχτίου, Дети полуночи

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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