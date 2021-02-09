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Poster of Black Art: In the Absence of Light
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Black Art: In the Absence of Light
7.3

Black Art: In the Absence of Light

, 2021
Black Art: In the Absence of Light
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Black Art: In the Absence of Light
7.3

Synopsis

An introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today, inspired by the late David Driskell's landmark 1976 exhibition, "Two Centuries of Black American Art."

Cast

Kerry James Marshall
Self
Kehinde Wiley
Self
Carrie Mae Weems
Self
Amy Sherald
Self
Jordan Casteel
Self
Hank Willis Thomas
Self
Mary LoveLace O'Neal
Self
Richard Mayhew
Self
Lyle Ashton Harris
Self
Radcliffe Bailey
Self
Director Sam Pollard
Composer Kathryn Bostic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 9 February 2021
World premiere 9 February 2021
Release date
9 February 2021 Romania 15
Production HBO Documentary Films, Two Dollars and a Dream
Also known as
Black Art: In the Absence of Light, Black Art Matters

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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