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7.3
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Black Art: In the Absence of Light
7.3
Black Art: In the Absence of Light
, 2021
Black Art: In the Absence of Light
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
An introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today, inspired by the late David Driskell's landmark 1976 exhibition, "Two Centuries of Black American Art."
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Cast
Kerry James Marshall
Self
Kehinde Wiley
Self
Carrie Mae Weems
Self
Amy Sherald
Self
Jordan Casteel
Self
Hank Willis Thomas
Self
Mary LoveLace O'Neal
Self
Richard Mayhew
Self
Lyle Ashton Harris
Self
Radcliffe Bailey
Self
Director
Sam Pollard
Composer
Kathryn Bostic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
9 February 2021
World premiere
9 February 2021
Release date
9 February 2021
Romania
15
Production
HBO Documentary Films, Two Dollars and a Dream
Also known as
Black Art: In the Absence of Light, Black Art Matters
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
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