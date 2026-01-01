Menu
The Artist Awards

Awards and nominations of The Artist 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palm Dog
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
