Kinoafisha
Films
The Artist
The Artist Awards
Awards and nominations of The Artist 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palm Dog
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
