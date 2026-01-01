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Lumsden Hare Lumsden Hare
Kinoafisha Persons Lumsden Hare

Lumsden Hare

Lumsden Hare

Date of Birth
17 October 1874
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 August 1964
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Christmas Carol 7.5
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Gunga Din 7.2
Gunga Din (1939)
The Lodger 7.0
The Lodger (1944)

Filmography

The Lodger 7
The Lodger The Lodger
Crime, Horror, Detective 1944, USA
Gunga Din 7.3
Gunga Din Gunga Din
Adventure, War, Action 1939, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.5
A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol
Drama, Family, Fantasy 1938, USA
She 6.4
She She
Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 1935, USA
The Crusades 6.5
The Crusades The Crusades
Adventure, Drama, History 1935, USA
The Little Minister 6.3
The Little Minister The Little Minister
Romantic, Drama 1934, USA
Svengali 6.8
Svengali Svengali
Drama, Horror, Romantic 1931, USA
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