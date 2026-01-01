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Filmography
Lumsden Hare
Lumsden Hare
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lumsden Hare
Lumsden Hare
Lumsden Hare
Date of Birth
17 October 1874
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 August 1964
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
A Christmas Carol
(1938)
7.2
Gunga Din
(1939)
7.0
The Lodger
(1944)
Filmography
7
The Lodger
The Lodger
Crime, Horror, Detective
1944, USA
7.3
Gunga Din
Gunga Din
Adventure, War, Action
1939, USA
7.5
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Family, Fantasy
1938, USA
6.4
She
She
Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic
1935, USA
6.5
The Crusades
The Crusades
Adventure, Drama, History
1935, USA
6.3
The Little Minister
The Little Minister
Romantic, Drama
1934, USA
6.8
Svengali
Svengali
Drama, Horror, Romantic
1931, USA
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