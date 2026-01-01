Menu
Becket Awards

Awards and nominations of Becket 1964

Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Winner
Best British Costume (Colour)
Winner
Best British Actor
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best British Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
