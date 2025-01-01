Menu
Awards and nominations of We Need to Talk About Kevin 2011

Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2011 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2011
Best Director
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
