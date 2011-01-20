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Poster of Fight for Your Right Revisited
8.0
Fight for Your Right Revisited - Red band trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fight for Your Right Revisited
8.0

Fight for Your Right Revisited

, 2011
Fight for Your Right Revisited
USA / Short, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fight for Your Right Revisited
8.0
Fight for Your Right Revisited - Red band trailer
Fight for Your Right Revisited  Red band trailer

Synopsis

Following the conclusion of the storyline in the "Fight For Your Right" music video, the Beasties break into a liquor store, drop acid with groupies, and get into a breakdance competition with time-traveling future versions of themselves.

Cast

Jack Black
Jack Black
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Ad-Rock (B-Boys 1)
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Mike D (B-Boys 1)
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Mother
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Father
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
Church Goer
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Director Adam Yauch
Writer Adam Yauch
Composer Beastie Boys, Rick Rubin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 January 2011
Release date
20 January 2011 Russia 16+
20 January 2011 Kazakhstan
22 April 2011 USA
20 January 2011 Ukraine
Production Oscilloscope
Also known as
Beastie Boys: Fight for Your Right Revisited, Борьба за ваше право

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fight for Your Right Revisited - Red band trailer
Fight for Your Right Revisited Red band trailer
Fight for Your Right Revisited - Short film
Fight for Your Right Revisited Short film
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Ad-Rock Yes, here we go again. Give you more, nothing lesser. Back on the mic, it's the anti-depressor. Adrock, no pressure, yes, we need this. The best is yet to come and, yes, believe this.
Mike D Let go my echo while I flex my ego. Sip on Prosecco, dressed up tuxedo. Sipping coffee, playing keno in the casino. Want a lucky number, ask Mike Dino.
MCA I burn the competition like a flamethrower. My rhymes age like wine as I get older. I'm getting bolder, competition is waning. I got the ball and I see the lane in.
[beat]
MCA You got a party on the left, party on the right. You gotta party for the motherfucking right to fight.
Mike D Mike D, Ad-Rock: Make some noise if you're with me.
Mike D Our resurrection, popular election. Getting paid every year like tax collection. Hear my perfection, rotary connection. Taking emcees down by lethal rap injection.
MCA I'm like an ornithologist when I get pissed. You must have drank a fizzy-lifting drink and you got lifted. And sifted, I'm just whiffing. When I catch emcees, it's time for wing-clipping.
Ad-Rock I fly like a hawk, or better yet an eagle. A seagull sniff suckers out like a beagle. My ego is off and running and gone. Because I'm about the best and if you test then that's wrong.
MCA You got a party on the left, party on the right. You gotta party for the motherfucking right to fight.
Mike D Mike D, Ad-Rock: Make some noise if you're with me.
MCA Pass me the scalpel, I'll make an incision. I'll cut off the part of your brain that does the bitching. Put it in formaldehyde and put it on the shelf. You can show it to your friends and say, 'That's my old self.'
Ad-Rock Can't do me nothing, can't tell me nadda. Don't bug me now because I'm doing the lambada. The forbidden dance. Here's my chance. To make romance in my b-boys stance.
Mike D Parlay romancing into financing. Opened up a restaurant with Ted Danson. The roaches check in but they never check out. I set the record straight, no doubt.
MCA We got a party on the left, a party on the right. You got a party for the motherfucking right to fight.
Mike D Mike D, Ad-Rock: Make some noise if you're with me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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