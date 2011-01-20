Ad-Rock Yes, here we go again. Give you more, nothing lesser. Back on the mic, it's the anti-depressor. Adrock, no pressure, yes, we need this. The best is yet to come and, yes, believe this.

Mike D Let go my echo while I flex my ego. Sip on Prosecco, dressed up tuxedo. Sipping coffee, playing keno in the casino. Want a lucky number, ask Mike Dino.

MCA I burn the competition like a flamethrower. My rhymes age like wine as I get older. I'm getting bolder, competition is waning. I got the ball and I see the lane in.

[beat]

MCA You got a party on the left, party on the right. You gotta party for the motherfucking right to fight.

Mike D Mike D, Ad-Rock: Make some noise if you're with me.

Mike D Our resurrection, popular election. Getting paid every year like tax collection. Hear my perfection, rotary connection. Taking emcees down by lethal rap injection.

MCA I'm like an ornithologist when I get pissed. You must have drank a fizzy-lifting drink and you got lifted. And sifted, I'm just whiffing. When I catch emcees, it's time for wing-clipping.

Ad-Rock I fly like a hawk, or better yet an eagle. A seagull sniff suckers out like a beagle. My ego is off and running and gone. Because I'm about the best and if you test then that's wrong.

MCA You got a party on the left, party on the right. You gotta party for the motherfucking right to fight.

Mike D Mike D, Ad-Rock: Make some noise if you're with me.

MCA Pass me the scalpel, I'll make an incision. I'll cut off the part of your brain that does the bitching. Put it in formaldehyde and put it on the shelf. You can show it to your friends and say, 'That's my old self.'

Ad-Rock Can't do me nothing, can't tell me nadda. Don't bug me now because I'm doing the lambada. The forbidden dance. Here's my chance. To make romance in my b-boys stance.

Mike D Parlay romancing into financing. Opened up a restaurant with Ted Danson. The roaches check in but they never check out. I set the record straight, no doubt.

MCA We got a party on the left, a party on the right. You got a party for the motherfucking right to fight.