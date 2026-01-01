Menu
Films
Good Will Hunting
Good Will Hunting Awards
Awards and nominations of Good Will Hunting 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Outstanding Single Achievement
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
