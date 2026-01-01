Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Good Will Hunting Good Will Hunting Awards

Awards and nominations of Good Will Hunting 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Outstanding Single Achievement
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more