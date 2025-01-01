Menu
The Mirror Has Two Faces Awards

Awards and nominations of The Mirror Has Two Faces 1996

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
