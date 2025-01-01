Menu
Awards and nominations of Secrets & Lies 1996

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Palme d'Or
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
